Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 3:02 pm

Olivia Culpo & Zedd Spark Romance Rumors at Coachella 2019

Olivia Culpo & Zedd Spark Romance Rumors at Coachella 2019

Model Olivia Culpo is sparking romance rumors with record producer Zedd!

TMZ acquired a video of the 29-year-old Russian-German DJ and the 26-year-old former Miss Universe in the artist area while watching Ariana Grande‘s Coachella set on Sunday (April 14).

It does look like Zedd might have his arm around Olivia as they watched together.

Olivia was last linked to NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola, who now plays for the Detroit Lions. Danny and Olivia broke up last year but had rekindled their romance back in January.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Olivia Culpo, Zedd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr