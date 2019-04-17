Olivia Culpo & Zedd Spark Romance Rumors at Coachella 2019

Model Olivia Culpo is sparking romance rumors with record producer Zedd!

TMZ acquired a video of the 29-year-old Russian-German DJ and the 26-year-old former Miss Universe in the artist area while watching Ariana Grande‘s Coachella set on Sunday (April 14).

It does look like Zedd might have his arm around Olivia as they watched together.

Olivia was last linked to NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola, who now plays for the Detroit Lions. Danny and Olivia broke up last year but had rekindled their romance back in January.