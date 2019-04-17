Olivia Munn to Star in Romantic Comedy 'Love, Wedding, Repeat'!

Olivia Munn is taking on a new role!

The 38-year-old actress will star in a leading role in Dean Craig‘s upcoming romantic comedy, Love, Wedding, Repeat, Deadline confirmed on Wednesday (April 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn

The story centers around Jack, who finds himself juggling brotherly duties to ensure his sister Hayley has the wedding of her dreams while unexpectedly being reunited with Dina (Munn), the woman he fell in love with- and lost – two years ago. But when fate lends a hand and the table seating is re-arranged, one small change drastically alters destiny and leads to disastrous and hilarious consequences.

Production begins on location in Rome, Italy on May 6.