Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 6:00 am

Pregnant Kate Mara Cradles Baby Bump During an Errands Run

Kate Mara holds her baby bump while running errands around town on Monday afternoon (April 15) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old pregnant House of Cards actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Jamie Bell.

Jamie helped produce the new movie Teen Spirit, which was written and directed by Kate‘s ex-boyfriend Max Minghella. The film is playing in limited release right now and will expand into more theaters around the country this weekend. Go check it out!
