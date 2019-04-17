Top Stories
Rob Lowe Reveals He Passed Up a Huge 'Grey's Anatomy' Check - Watch Here!

Rob Lowe has revealed that he turned down a shot at starring in Grey’s Anatomy!

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Elle Fanning on Tuesday (April 16), the 55-year-old actor told James about the role he regrets passing on — a long term part in Grey’s Anatomy that would have earned him much more than he made in Dr. Vegas.

“Well, I don’t so much think about as my wife thinks about it a lot. It probably cost me, conservatively 70 million dollars – it’s a little TV show called Grey’s Anatomy,” Rob expressed.

“My wife will not let me live this down,” Rob continued. “I had another show James, that I was going to do that was better, it was Dr. Vegas. Everybody in their lives makes mistakes, but honestly If I had to do it again, I’d do it again because I love Parks & Recreation so much.”


