Wed, 17 April 2019 at 1:28 pm

Ryan Seacrest Says He's 'Available' After Reuniting with His Ex

Ryan Seacrest told the world that he’s “available” and “unmarried” a few days after being spotted with his ex girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

It started when Kelly Ripa was telling a story on Live! with Kelly & Ryan about how producer Christopher Goutman was actually responsible for her meeting her husband Mark Consuelos.

After hearing this, Ryan looked directly into the camera and said, “Listen, Goutman. Next screen test, I’m unmarried, I’m available … if you’ve got any good casting.”

Kelly and Mark met during a screen test for the soap opera All My Children and have been married since 1996.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ryan Seacrest

