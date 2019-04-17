SNL's Colin Jost Bares Buff Biceps While Bartending!

Most of the time when we see Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live, he’s wearing a suit that covers up his body. But he just showed off his buff arms in a tight tee!

The 36-year-old comedian and writer put his biceps on display while bartending at the launch of Grey Goose’s new global platform Live Victoriously on Tuesday (April 16) at Underdog in New York City.

It looks like Colin has definitely been spending time in the gym!

Also surprising fans with Grey Goose that night was Colin‘s SNL co-star Aidy Bryant, who served drinks at the Brooklyn hotspot Extra Fancy.

Fans reportedly were asking Colin if he’s single while at the bar and he said he’s taken. He is dating Scarlett Johansson!