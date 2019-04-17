Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 3:57 am

SNL's Colin Jost Bares Buff Biceps While Bartending!

SNL's Colin Jost Bares Buff Biceps While Bartending!

Most of the time when we see Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live, he’s wearing a suit that covers up his body. But he just showed off his buff arms in a tight tee!

The 36-year-old comedian and writer put his biceps on display while bartending at the launch of Grey Goose’s new global platform Live Victoriously on Tuesday (April 16) at Underdog in New York City.

It looks like Colin has definitely been spending time in the gym!

Also surprising fans with Grey Goose that night was Colin‘s SNL co-star Aidy Bryant, who served drinks at the Brooklyn hotspot Extra Fancy.

Fans reportedly were asking Colin if he’s single while at the bar and he said he’s taken. He is dating Scarlett Johansson!
Just Jared on Facebook
colin jost bartends grey goose 01
colin jost bartends grey goose 02
colin jost bartends grey goose 03
colin jost bartends grey goose 04
colin jost bartends grey goose 05
colin jost bartends grey goose 06
colin jost bartends grey goose 07
colin jost bartends grey goose 08
colin jost bartends grey goose 09
colin jost bartends grey goose 10
colin jost bartends grey goose 11
colin jost bartends grey goose 12
colin jost bartends grey goose 13
colin jost bartends grey goose 14
colin jost bartends grey goose 15
colin jost bartends grey goose 16
colin jost bartends grey goose 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aidy Bryant, Colin Jost

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr