Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 1:25 am

Sofia Vergara is All Smiles While Shopping in WeHo!

Sofia Vergara is All Smiles While Shopping in WeHo!

Sofia Vergara flashes a smile as she picks up a coffee with a friend on Monday afternoon (April 15) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 46-year-old Modern Family star looked super chic in a floral-print coat over a black top, jeans, and sky-high heels as she and her friend stepped out to do some shopping together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara

The day before, Sofia took to Instagram to share tons of photos from her Game of Thrones premiere party that she and husband Joe Manganiello hosted!

“We r readyyy GOT partyy!!!🐉🐉🐉,” Sofia captioned the below photos.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia vergara is all smiles while shopping in weho 01
sofia vergara is all smiles while shopping in weho 02
sofia vergara is all smiles while shopping in weho 03
sofia vergara is all smiles while shopping in weho 04
sofia vergara is all smiles while shopping in weho 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr