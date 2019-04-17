Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 1:58 am

Sophia Bush & Ilana Glazer Share a Laugh on 'False Positive' Set!

Sophia Bush jokes around with co-star Ilana Glazer as they take a break in between scenes of their movie False Positive on Monday afternoon (April 15) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 32-year-old Broad City star looked almost unrecognizable with straight hair as she and the 36-year-old former Chicago PD actress filmed scenes for their upcoming horror film.

As of right now, details on False Positive are being kept under wraps, but it has been revealed that Ilana held write the screenplay.

Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan will also star in the horror film, which will be released sometime in 2020.
