Sterling K. Brown Begins Filming 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' with Rachel Brosnahan!

Sterling K. Brown has officially begun filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

The 43-year-old actor looked handsome in an emerald-green suit as he joined Rachel Brosnahan on set on Wednesday afternoon (April 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sterling K. Brown

Earlier in the day, the 28-year-old Emmy-winning actress was spotted chatting with co-star Alex Borstein as they arrived on set before heading to hair and makeup.

Earlier this week, Sterling took to social media to reveal that he had joined the cast of season three for a recurring role.

The first two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.