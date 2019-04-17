Taylor Schilling Makes Her NYC Promo Rounds for 'Family' - Watch Trailer!

Taylor Schilling keeps chic and sophisticated in a white suit while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for her film Family held at The Robin Williams Center on Tuesday (April 16) in New York City.

Earlier that day, the 34-year-old Orange Is The New Black star also rocked a floral dress to stop by the BUILD Series studio where she stopped by to discuss Family.

Synopsis: Kate Stone’s (Schilling) a self-absorbed workaholic. She’s not good with kids. She’s not good in most social situations. When her estranged brother, Joe, tracks her down to watch her awkward and bullied 12-year-old niece Maddie, Kate thinks babysitting for the week can’ t get any worse – until Maddie runs away to become a Juggalo.

Family opens at select Regal locations on April 26 – Watch the trailer!



‘Family’ Official Trailer | Regal [HD]

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Rachel Comey top and skirt with Malone Souliers shoes and Monica Vinader jewelry at the BUILD Series.