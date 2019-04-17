Taylor Swift Is One of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019!

Taylor Swift has been named one of the 2019 Time 100 – she’s one of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to the mag, and she’s on one of the covers this year!

Each year, the honorees are highlighted and have a piece written about them in the magazine by a fellow celeb. This year, Shawn Mendes is writing Taylor‘s Time 100 piece.

Shawn wrote, “Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She’s the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that’s why her music connects so well.”

For more from Shawn on Taylor, visit Time.com.