Wed, 17 April 2019 at 10:23 am

Terry Crews Shows His Ripped Shirtless Body in a Speedo!

Terry Crews is showing off his chiseled shirtless physique in a tiny speedo in the May 2019 issue of Men’s Health, on newsstands April 23.

Here’s what the 50-year-old actor had to share with the mag…

On narrowly escaping arrest ten years ago while defending his pregnant wife because a white man stepped in to defend him to police: “He stands between me and the cops…The police believed him. They weren’t gonna believe me. I could have said the same thing. I was going to jail or getting shot. I’m a big, giant man. I look like Nino Brown [in New Jack City], stomping a man on the street. But they didn’t know the circumstances.”

On his reaction to wife Rebecca King-Crews deciding to leave him in 2010 during a period of self-destruction and toxic masculinity: “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I’m successful. I’ve got this and this. I’m living the dream.’ And she was like, ‘You can have this dream. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be by myself.’ I said, ‘All right, leave. I’ll go get four more girls. I’ll be fine. Everybody thinks I’m great.’ This is how men work: We roll in a circle, and that camaraderie doesn’t allow for introspection.”

On his abusive father and toxic masculinity: “My father made sure, every time he came in the house, that we were uncomfortable. He was not happy until we were uncomfortable. That meant: Now I got respect. That’s so many men. That was me.”

For more from Terry, visit MensHealth.com.
Credit: Peter Yang
Posted to: Magazine, Terry Crews

