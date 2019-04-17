Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 8:24 am

Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019: Sandra Oh, The Rock, Taylor Swift & More!

Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019: Sandra Oh, The Rock, Taylor Swift & More!

Time‘s 100 most influential people in the world for 2019 have been revealed and the mag just released the six cover stars for the issues: Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh, actor Dwayne Johnson, singer Taylor Swift, TV host Gayle King, speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Egyptian professional soccer player Mohamed Salah.

Other entertainment names that made the list include Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, BTS, Emilia Clarke, Glenn Close, Chrissy Teigen, and many more.

Be sure to check out the entire list on Time.com.
