Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2019? Week 1 Spoilers!

The Amazing Race is back in action!

The long-running hit show’s 31st season kicked off on Wednesday night (April 17) with 11 teams beginning in California.

The teams includes players from The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Survivor, and is billed as the show’s first-ever “reality showdown.” Meet all the teams, if you haven’t already!

After meeting in Washington Square Park in New York City, the teams learned their first destination: Reykjavík, Iceland. Kristi & Jen find Phil first. They are Team #1, and win a trip to Santorini, Greece.

After kicking off on a California beach, the teams learn that they must first fly to Tokyo, Japan. Rupert and Laura are the first team to find a clue upon arriving. Leo and Jamal are the first team to arrive at the pit stop.

The race comes down to Rupert and Laura, who get lost, and JJ and Art, who hurt himself on an inflatable slide.

Art and JJ arrive last at the pit stop, and are eliminated from the race.

Art Velez (49) and John James “JJ” Carrell (49)

Friends from Temecula and San Marcos, Calif.

Previous season: The Amazing Race 20