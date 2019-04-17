Zachary Levi Bares Massive Biceps While Promoting His Flow Supplements Company!

Zachary Levi is working up a sweat for his new workout supplements company!

The 38-year-old Shazam! actor showed off his killer arms as he hit the gym for the promotional photos for his Flow Supplements – which he helped co-found.

According to Flow‘s website, Zach and his fellow co-founders created the brand to help provide a supplement that improves the flow of your workout, the flow of your energy, and the flow of your live.

You can check out more about Zach‘s company at FlowSupps.com!