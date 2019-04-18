Top Stories
Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 11:43 pm

Andrew Garfield's Dream Role Is Being a Father in Real Life

Andrew Garfield's Dream Role Is Being a Father in Real Life

Andrew Garfield has dreams of becoming a father!

While answering fan questions during a Twitter Q&A, the 35-year-old actor opened up about his hopes for the future.

Andrew was asked, “What’s your dream role and why?”

“This is such a cheesy response: to be a father. My dream role is to be a father to a child, in real life not just in fictional films,” Andrew said in the video.

Andrew has been most recently linked to Irish comedian Aisling Bea after they were spotted enjoying a performance of Hamilton in London.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrew Garfield

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr