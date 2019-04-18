Andrew Garfield's Dream Role Is Being a Father in Real Life
Andrew Garfield has dreams of becoming a father!
While answering fan questions during a Twitter Q&A, the 35-year-old actor opened up about his hopes for the future.
Andrew was asked, “What’s your dream role and why?”
“This is such a cheesy response: to be a father. My dream role is to be a father to a child, in real life not just in fictional films,” Andrew said in the video.
Andrew has been most recently linked to Irish comedian Aisling Bea after they were spotted enjoying a performance of Hamilton in London.
.@PossibleBuddy #AskAndrewGarfield pic.twitter.com/8ngr0c4y2Y
— IMDb (@IMDb) April 18, 2019