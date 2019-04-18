Andrew Garfield's Dream Role Is Being a Father in Real Life

Andrew Garfield has dreams of becoming a father!

While answering fan questions during a Twitter Q&A, the 35-year-old actor opened up about his hopes for the future.

Andrew was asked, “What’s your dream role and why?”

“This is such a cheesy response: to be a father. My dream role is to be a father to a child, in real life not just in fictional films,” Andrew said in the video.

Andrew has been most recently linked to Irish comedian Aisling Bea after they were spotted enjoying a performance of Hamilton in London.