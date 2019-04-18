Anne Hathaway Reveals Why She Quit Being Vegan While Out to Dinner with Matt Damon

Top Stories
Anne Hathaway is on the cover of Tatler‘s June 2019 issue!

Here’s what the 36-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On quitting being a vegan while out to dinner with Matt Damon in Iceland: “We walk into a Michelin-star restaurant and because Matt is the nicest guy he says: ‘I’ll just have whatever the chef wants to serve me.’ And my husband – who had just completed a year of veganism – says, ‘Me too.’ I was like: ‘Sweetie, he’s having a reindeer carpaccio…’ So then I was the only chick and I’m the vegan and everyone’s just going with the flow. So I asked, ‘Is your fish local?’ And they said: ‘Do you see that fjord?’ So I had a piece of salmon and my brain felt like a computer rebooting.’”

On being an actress: “I was always told that once I turned 35 I would turn into a pumpkin and never get a good part again. It makes me sad that the world tells me my skin is somehow less valuable than it used to be, but I don’t listen and I don’t agree.”

On where she would be if she wasn’t an actress: “In the gutter? I could have seen myself being a teacher. Or going into the military. Or being some kind of do-gooder with a death wish. But more likely than anything else I would have been an alcoholic.”

See the full feature in the June 2019 issue of Tatler, available on digital download and on newsstands Thursday April 25.
