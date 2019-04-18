Anne Hathaway Reveals Why She Quit Being Vegan While Out to Dinner with Matt Damon

Anne Hathaway is on the cover of Tatler‘s June 2019 issue!

Here’s what the 36-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On quitting being a vegan while out to dinner with Matt Damon in Iceland: “We walk into a Michelin-star restaurant and because Matt is the nicest guy he says: ‘I’ll just have whatever the chef wants to serve me.’ And my husband – who had just completed a year of veganism – says, ‘Me too.’ I was like: ‘Sweetie, he’s having a reindeer carpaccio…’ So then I was the only chick and I’m the vegan and everyone’s just going with the flow. So I asked, ‘Is your fish local?’ And they said: ‘Do you see that fjord?’ So I had a piece of salmon and my brain felt like a computer rebooting.’”

On being an actress: “I was always told that once I turned 35 I would turn into a pumpkin and never get a good part again. It makes me sad that the world tells me my skin is somehow less valuable than it used to be, but I don’t listen and I don’t agree.”

On where she would be if she wasn’t an actress: “In the gutter? I could have seen myself being a teacher. Or going into the military. Or being some kind of do-gooder with a death wish. But more likely than anything else I would have been an alcoholic.”

See the full feature in the June 2019 issue of Tatler, available on digital download and on newsstands Thursday April 25.