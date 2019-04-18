'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Team Up With Stand Up To Cancer for PSA - Watch!

Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 1:05 pm

The stars of Avengers: Endgame and Mastercard are teaming up with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) for an important PSA, which officially launched on Thursday (April 18).

The PSA features Avengers: Endgame super heroes, including Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira and Brie Larson, alongside real-life heroes: cancer survivors. The collaboration hopes to raise awareness for SU2C to help all patients become long-term survivors.

“It’s a privilege to team up with Stand Up To Cancer and its long-time supporter, Mastercard, to spotlight the true heroes of our world. On behalf of the entire studio, we deeply admire the courage, strength and empowering Super Hero examples that patients and survivors continue to set. We look forward to the day when there is an end to cancer,” said Marvel exec Mindy Hamilton.

Check out the PSA, and to donate, click here.
