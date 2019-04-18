Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Beau Benjamin Mascolo Following Split with Mod Sun

It looks like Bella Thorne has a new man in her life!

Just a few days after announcing her split with Mod Sun, the 21-year-old singer/actress was spotted locking lips with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo on Wednesday afternoon (April 17) in San Diego, Calif.

Bella and the 25-year-old singer – who is part of the duo Benji & Fede – tried to keep a low profile as they grabbed lunch outside together. The two were spotted sharing a few kisses while he caressed her leg.

On Monday, Bella took to social media to announce that she and Mod had split after almost two years of dating. Back in February, Bella also revealed that she Internet personality Tana Mongeau were no longer dating.

You can get a better look at Benjamin in the below Instagram selfie!