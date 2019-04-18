Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 4:38 pm

Bradley Cooper Grabs a Coffee on the Way to the Gym in Santa Monica

Bradley Cooper is getting caffeinated before a workout.

The A Star Is Born actor was spotted bringing a cup of coffee in hand to a private gym on Thursday (April 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

One night before (April 17), Bradley was seen on a romantic late night dinner date with his wife Irina Shayk.

Bradley was seen going for a coffee run earlier in the month in New York City. He was spotted meeting up with director David O. Russell for lunch, as well as taking his motorcycle out for a ride, earlier in March.

