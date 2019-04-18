Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Hailey Bieber Writes a Sweet Message for Husband Justin Bieber!

Hailey Bieber Writes a Sweet Message for Husband Justin Bieber!

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 10:20 am

'Child's Play' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Child's Play' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Check out the first trailer for Child’s Play, a new movie in the Chucky series!

Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming film, which is a contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic. The movie follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Brian Tyree Henry also stars, and Mark Hamill can be heard as the voice of Chucky.

The movie opens in theaters June 21, 2019. Be sure to check it out!

Watch the brand new trailer…
Just Jared on Facebook
childs play trailer 01
childs play trailer 02
childs play trailer 03
childs play trailer 04

Photos: Orion Pictures
Posted to: Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Mark Hamill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr