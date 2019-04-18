'Child's Play' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Check out the first trailer for Child’s Play, a new movie in the Chucky series!

Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming film, which is a contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic. The movie follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Brian Tyree Henry also stars, and Mark Hamill can be heard as the voice of Chucky.

The movie opens in theaters June 21, 2019. Be sure to check it out!

Watch the brand new trailer…