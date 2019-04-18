Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Chris Brown: 'Wobble Up' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen to New Song with Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy!

Chris Brown just dropped his brand new song featuring Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy!

The 29-year-old singer surprised fans with the release of “Wobble Up,” which will be featured on his upcoming ninth studio album Indigo.

This is the third single from the album to be released following “Undecided” and “Back to Love.”

The album does not yet have a release date, but for now, you can download “Wobble Up” on iTunes or stream it here via YouTube.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of the new song?

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the lyrics below!
