Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

The Avengers got together for a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where they answered questions about the movie and their characters.

One of the questions asked was, “Who is the Avengers biggest enemy?”

Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, and Jeremy Renner all quickly answered “Thanos,” but Chris Evans had a different response!

“Honestly, I’d say chafing,” Chris responded. “If you’ve ever run through an interdimensional portal wearing a skintight bodysuit, you know what I mean.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26!

Watch the entire video…