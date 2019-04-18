Chrissy Teigen Blasts Fox News' Laura Ingraham for Questioning Her Time 100 List Achievement

Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 10:58 am

Chrissy Teigen is blasting Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

It all started when Laura aired a segment on her show questioning why Chrissy was chosen to be on Time‘s 100 most influential people list.

“Corny monster. There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose? F*ck you,” Chrissy tweeted. “when time comes out with their 100 most influential white supremacists list, I promise I won’t question your worthiness, @IngrahamAngle.”

She then included a GIF of Laura in a third tweet, which you can see here.
