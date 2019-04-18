Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 5:00 am

Cindy Crawford Grabs Dinner with Kaia Gerber & Boyfriend Wellington Grant

Cindy Crawford leads the way as she and husband Rande Gerber head home after grabbing dinner at Nobu on Tuesday night (April 16) in Malibu, Calif.

The 53-year-old model looked chic in a white, leather jacket and jeans as she and her husband were joined by daughter Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Wellington Grant for dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cindy Crawford

Kaia and Wellington have been low key dating for the past few weeks.

Back in March, Wellington joined Kaia in Paris for Fashion Week.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Wellington Grant

