Thu, 18 April 2019 at 2:37 pm

Colton Underwood Reenacts His 'Bachelor' Fence Jump on 'Busy Tonight' - Watch Here!

Colton Underwood Reenacts His 'Bachelor' Fence Jump on 'Busy Tonight' - Watch Here!

Colton Underwood surprised Bachelor super fan Brittany Snow on last night’s (April 17) episode of Busy Tonight!

Host Busy Philipps made Brittany‘s “tweet dreams” a reality. Back in 2013, the Pitch Perfect actress tweeted, “In my next life. I’m coming back as Chris Harrison. #ThisIstheFinalRose #YesChrisWeAreAware #TheMan.”

Brittany appears in the segment alongside her Someone Great co-star DeWanda Wise and plays her version of Chris Harrison in this mock final rose ceremony — but Colton shuts it down.

“You guys looking for a bachelor?!” Colton pops in. “You know, I ended my season and I’m very happy with Cassie, so I don’t think I need a final rose,” he replies. “So, I think I’m just gonna get out of here.”


Colton Underwood Jumps a Fence–Again! | Busy Tonight | E!

Click inside to watch the rest of Brittany Snow’s appearance on Busy Tonight…


Chris Harrison’s “Bachelor” Advice For Brittany Snow | Busy Tonight | E!
Photos: Jordin Althaus / E!
Posted to: Brittany Snow, Busy Philipps, Colton Underwood, DeWanda Wise

