Dinah Jane: 'Pass Me By' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Dinah Jane has a new song out!

The 21-year-old former Fifth Harmony member just dropped her latest single “Pass Me By.”

After dropping the single, Dinah took to Twitter to write, “I still can’t believe I’m sharing this one with y’all. it cuts deep and is super personal.”

For the past few months, Dinah has been teasing that new music would be on the way.

Unfortunately the “Pass Me By” isn’t available on iTunes yet, but you can stream it now!

