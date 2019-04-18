Donald Glover & Adidas Launch 'Donald Glover Presents' Campaign - Watch!

Donald Glover and Adidas are teaming up!

The 35-year-old actor and musician and the clothing brand announced the launch of Donald Glover Presents on Thursday (April 18).

The creative relationship began in September of 2018, and resulted in a range of new product offerings alongside the premiere of a series of short films.

“Rich is a concept. With this project, I wanted to encourage people to think about how their stories can be told on their feet. Value isn’t quantified by what you wear, rather the experiences from them. And you make the decision on what works for you, you live through your own lens. The partnership for me is about being able to exemplify what doing your own thing truly looks and feels like,” said Donald.

The short films star Donald and Mo’Nique with a cameo by professional skateboarder Na-Kel Smith.

All three styles will be available globally on April 26. Watch the short films…