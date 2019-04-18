Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 8:18 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out for Lunch with Her Parents in L.A.

Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out for Lunch with Her Parents in L.A.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at a restaurant for lunch with parents Kathleen and John on Thursday afternoon (April 18) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old model and actress went summer chic in a baby blue crop top and coordinating skirt as she and her parents were joined by her close pal The Fat Jew.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

While they were out, Emily took her parents to see her new Drink Babe billboard on Sunset Drive!

“Took Mom and Dad to see my @drinkbabe billboard with @thefatjewish 🥂🤓💕✨,” Emily captioned her post.
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski steps out for lunch with her parents in la 01
emily ratajkowski steps out for lunch with her parents in la 02
emily ratajkowski steps out for lunch with her parents in la 03
emily ratajkowski steps out for lunch with her parents in la 04
emily ratajkowski steps out for lunch with her parents in la 05
emily ratajkowski steps out for lunch with her parents in la 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski, The Fat Jew

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr