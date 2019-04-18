'Falsettos' Tour Cast Celebrates L.A. Opening with Celeb Guests!

Eden Espinosa, choreographer Spencer Liff, Max von Essen, and Nick Adams pose for a photo following the opening night performance of Falsettos at the Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre on Wednesday (April 17) in Los Angeles.

The cast members were joined at the event by their co-stars Nick Blaemire, Audrey Cardwell, and Bryonha Marie Parham.

The tour is currently playing in Los Angeles through May 19 and additional stops will be made in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte.

Some of the celeb guests who came out to show support included Tracie Thoms, who was in the original cast of the 2016 revival, as well as Erich Bergen, Jeanine Mason, Jake Borelli, Vincent Rodriguez III, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Auli’i Cravalho, and Adam Rippon with boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.