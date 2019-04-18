Fox Renews 'Last Man Standing' for Another Season!

Last Man Standing is coming back for more!

Fox is renewing the series, Variety reported on Thursday (April 18).

The show originally aired for six seasons on ABC. Fox then picked up the series, making this the second season on Fox and the eighth overall.

Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women. He rounds his life out with his job at a sports goods emporium and vlog, which he uses to express opinions that are much farther reaching than just the store’s items and often includes the environment, health care and politics.

“Hard to believe Last Man Standing hits 150 episodes this week and it gets better with another upcoming season at Fox. Great news for all of us who are creating these stories and working our pants off to make you all laugh. It’s another big high-five to the legions of loyal fans who have faithfully kept us front and center and huge on the radar. Thanks to our family at Fox, who continue to make us feel so at home. Man, if we keep this up, they might have to call our show: Last Man Unable to Stand,” Tim said.