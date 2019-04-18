Get Your First Look at 'Beetlejuice' on Broadway with These Pics!

The new musical Beetlejuice, based on the beloved Tim Burton movie, is now playing on Broadway and the first official production photos have been released!

Tony nominee Alex Brightman stars in the title role while newcomer Sophia Anne Caruso, who is already a two-time Lortel Award nominee, plays Lydia.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Also starring in the new production are Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer, and more. The official opening night is on April 25!