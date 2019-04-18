Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 7:46 pm

Get Your First Look at 'Beetlejuice' on Broadway with These Pics!

Get Your First Look at 'Beetlejuice' on Broadway with These Pics!

The new musical Beetlejuice, based on the beloved Tim Burton movie, is now playing on Broadway and the first official production photos have been released!

Tony nominee Alex Brightman stars in the title role while newcomer Sophia Anne Caruso, who is already a two-time Lortel Award nominee, plays Lydia.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Also starring in the new production are Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Leslie Kritzer, and more. The official opening night is on April 25!
Just Jared on Facebook
beetlejuice broadway photos 01
beetlejuice broadway photos 02
beetlejuice broadway photos 03
beetlejuice broadway photos 04
beetlejuice broadway photos 05
beetlejuice broadway photos 06
beetlejuice broadway photos 07
beetlejuice broadway photos 08
beetlejuice broadway photos 09

Photos: Matthew Murphy
Posted to: Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice, Broadway, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer, Rob McClure, Sophia Anne Caruso

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr