Gina Rodriguez Tells 'Kimmel' She's Ready To Elope With Fiance Joe LoCicero - Watch Here!

Gina Rodriguez stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (April 17) and opened up about wanting to elope with her fiance Joe LoCicero!

“If I could we could just go get married like right now after this,” the 34-year-old actress told Jimmy.

“We were at the Golden Globes together this past year and I loved my dress so much,” Gina continued. “And I was like, ‘hey, how can I keep this dress? Oh right, I’ll elope in it, take a picture and I get to have the dress. We were ready to just run off that night.”

Gina also talked about Joe being a muay Thai champion and going to his matches.

“The first time I definitely was [scared],” Gina said. “I had my father come to the fight with me and I was like, ‘okay, this is bad, I don’t like this and I felt like I was going to vomit the whole time.’ And then, he destroyed his opponent and I was like, oh, you’re good.’ The second fight turned into, ‘rip his f**king head off!’”

Gina also talked about her new movie Someone Great, being rebellious in high school, and feeling nostalgic as Jane the Virgin comes to an end.



Gina Rodriguez on Jane the Virgin, Getting Married & Laying it Down

Click inside to watch the rest of Gina Rodriguez’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Gina Rodriguez on Being Rebellious in High School & New Movie Someone Great