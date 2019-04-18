Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Hailey Bieber Writes a Sweet Message for Husband Justin Bieber!

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 8:30 am

'Hadestown' Stars Attend Opening Night Party After Getting Rave Reviews!

'Hadestown' Stars Attend Opening Night Party After Getting Rave Reviews!

Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney pose for a photo at the opening night party for their Broadway musical Hadestown on Wednesday (April 17) at Guastavino’s in New York City.

The two actors were joined by their co-stars Amber Gray, Andre De Shields, and Patrick Page to celebrate the opening of the new show.

Patrick was joined by his wife, Trading SpacesPaige Davis, on the red carpet.

Also pictured are the show’s writer and composer Anais Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The show is earning RAVE reviews and will definitely be a frontrunner at this year’s Tony Awards.

Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com
