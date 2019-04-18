Top Stories
Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 9:50 pm

Hailey Bieber Bares Toned Legs for Pilates Class!

Hailey Bieber makes a fast dash back to her car after an afternoon Pilates class on Thursday (April 18) in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old model showed off her super toned legs while sporting an oversized, red sweatshirt and sneakers for her workout class.

Over the weekend, Hailey hit up the 2019 Coachella Music Festival with husband Justin Bieber and BFF Kendall Jenner.

While they were there, Justin took to Instagram to share a photo of Hailey and Kendall sporting bandanas from his clothing line Drew over their faces.
