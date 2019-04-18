Hailey Bieber Writes a Sweet Message for Husband Justin Bieber!

Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 2:42 am

Hailey Bieber is feeling the love for her husband, Justin Bieber!

The 22-year-old Drop The Mic host posted a sweet message dedicated to the 25-year-old “Friends” pop superstar on her Instagram on Wednesday (April 17).

“my love 😩😍😍 you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day,” Hailey captioned a cute picture of her husband.

