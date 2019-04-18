Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 1:06 pm

HBO Responds to Donald Trump's 'Game of Thrones'-Inspired Tweet

HBO Responds to Donald Trump's 'Game of Thrones'-Inspired Tweet

After the redacted Mueller report on the Russia investigation was released, Donald Trump tweeted out a Game of Thrones-inspired graphic that read, “Game Over,” in the show’s title font.

The graphic also included the phrase,”For the haters and radical left Democrats,” which is a play on the show’s new slogan, “For the throne.”

Well, HBO quickly responded to the President’s use of the show, saying (via USA Today), “Though we can understand the enthusiasm for ‘Game of Thrones’ now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes.”

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Helen Sloan/HBO
Posted to: Donald Trump, Game of Thrones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr