HBO Responds to Donald Trump's 'Game of Thrones'-Inspired Tweet

After the redacted Mueller report on the Russia investigation was released, Donald Trump tweeted out a Game of Thrones-inspired graphic that read, “Game Over,” in the show’s title font.

The graphic also included the phrase,”For the haters and radical left Democrats,” which is a play on the show’s new slogan, “For the throne.”

Well, HBO quickly responded to the President’s use of the show, saying (via USA Today), “Though we can understand the enthusiasm for ‘Game of Thrones’ now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes.”