Heidi Klum Joins the Kaulitz Twins at About You Awards

Heidi Klum is joined by her fiance Tom Kaulitz and his twin brother Bill while attending the 2019 About You Awards on Thursday (April 18) at Bavaria Studios in Munich, Germany.

The 45-year-old model and the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel rockers were all born in Germany!

Also in attendance at the event were models Karolina Kurkova and Doutzen Kroes.

Heidi was presented with a Special Award during the event and she took to Instagram to say thank you for the honor.

