Henry Cavill Lifts Shirt to Reveal His Ripped (& Bruised) Abs

Henry Cavill is putting his amazing body on display in a new photo posted to Instagram!

The 35-year-old actor is currently filming the Netflix series The Witcher and he seemingly is beating up his body for the role.

“When you take work home with you,” Henry captioned a photo of himself lifting up his shirt to reveal his ripped and bruised abs.

It was just revealed this week that The Witcher will debut on the streaming service some time between October and December. The show is about Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.