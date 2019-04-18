Hilaria Baldwin Praises Alec Baldwin's Ex Wife Kim Basinger

Hilaria Baldwin just opened up about being a step-parent to Ireland Baldwin and is praising her mom, Kim Basinger, in the process.

“I rarely address being a stepmom, but it is part of our family. I always want to deal with it with such care…so often you hear horror stories about evil stepparents and I wanted to make sure I did right by the family I was stepping into when I married Alec. I love my stepdaughter as much as I love my biological children and I become a mommy lioness when I see comments that insinuate otherwise,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram.

“Having a stepchild is a delicate matter. Especially one who is grown. I think my relationship with her has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy. She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for…and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one,” Hilaria continued.

“When I met Ireland, I said to Alec: if she is not ok with our relationship, I cannot go further. Family is first and she needed to be ok with me. We have never had a fight or a bad moment. Nor have I with her mother,” she continued.

“Ireland and I love each other and she knows that I am here for her…and I know that she is here for me. I am inspired by her, look up to her (not just height wise 😂)…she gave her father away at our wedding, is the best big sister anyone could ask for…and I give her space,” Hilaria added.

“I don’t ever expect her to be anyone other than herself. As someone who loves her, my job was not to step in and take over…but rather respect what had been for the first 15 years of her life and then become a part of that, in a way that works for everyone. So yes, sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother. But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” Hilaria concluded.