Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Hailey Bieber Writes a Sweet Message for Husband Justin Bieber!

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 8:40 am

'Hobbs & Shaw' Gets a Brand New Trailer Starring Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham!

'Hobbs & Shaw' Gets a Brand New Trailer Starring Dwayne Johnson & Jason Statham!

The Fast & Furious spinoff – Hobbs & Shaw – has a brand new trailer that just debuted!

The upcoming movie co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw from the popular film series.

Here’s a plot summary: ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015′s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever – and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister – these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

The film hits theaters on August 2, 2019. Watch the trailer for Hobbs & Shaw below!
