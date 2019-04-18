Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 9:56 am

Jason Momoa Shaves His Beard - See His New Look!

Jason Momoa Shaves His Beard - See His New Look!

Jason Momoa completely shaved off his beard!

The 39-year-old actor shaved it off to raise awareness for a cleaner planet.

“Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet,” Jason said in a video he uploaded to YouTube. “And if we have a solution, I don’t want to bitch about it. There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle—and that’s aluminum.”

Watch the video and check it out, and see some stills in the gallery of his new look!
Credit: YouTube/Courtesy Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa

