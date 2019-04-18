Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler's 'Murder Mystery' - First Look Photos Released!

Here’s your first official look at Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix movie, Murder Mystery!

Here’s a synopsis: When an NYC cop (Sandler) finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit.

Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp also star in the film.

Murder Mystery will debut on Netflix this June.
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr