Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler's 'Murder Mystery' - First Look Photos Released!

Here’s your first official look at Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix movie, Murder Mystery!

Here’s a synopsis: When an NYC cop (Sandler) finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit.

Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp also star in the film.

Murder Mystery will debut on Netflix this June.