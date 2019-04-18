Jennifer Lopez Snaps a Selfie on 'Hustlers' Set in NYC

Jennifer Lopez purses her lips for a selfie as she makes her way out of hair and makeup on Thursday afternoon (April 18) in New York City.

The 49-year-old entertainer sported a gray robe over jeans and sky-high tan boot-heels as she spent the day filming her upcoming movie Hustlers.

It was recently announced that Jen will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Hustlers will be hitting theaters on September 13 and also stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, and Lili Reinhart!