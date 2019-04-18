Jenny Mollen Reveals She Dropped Her Son Sid & Fractured His Skull

Jenny Mollen is opening up about a horrible accident.

The 39-year-old Angel actress opened up on her Instagram on Wednesday (April 17), revealing that she dropped her 5-year-old son Sid, who she shares with husband Jason Biggs.

“On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU,” she revealed.

“I am forever grateful to Lenox Hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid. Thank you to all of the nurses, neurologists, pediatricians, residents, cafeteria staff and brave women that keep the visitor’s bathroom clean. Not sure how this post turned into an Oscars acceptance speech… But @biggsjason Thank god for you! Thank god, thank god, thank god.”

“It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely. He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon. My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone…,” she added.

We’re glad to hear he is recovering! See her full post.