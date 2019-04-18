Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 8:17 pm

Joey King Is Baby Bumpin' as a Pregnant Teen in 'Life in Pieces' - See Every Photo!

Joey King Is Baby Bumpin' as a Pregnant Teen in 'Life in Pieces' - See Every Photo!

The season four premiere of Life In Pieces airs tonight (April 18) and Joey King‘s guest arc as a pregnant teen will begin!

The 19-year-old actress (who is not actually pregnant in real life) is joining her sister Hunter King on the show.

Hunter has been a series regular on the CBS sitcom since season two. She plays Clementine Hughes.

Joey guest stars as Morgan, a 17-year-old pregnant teen who is considering placing her baby for adoption with Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral). Her first episode is #402, which will air at 9:30pm tonight on CBS!

“I’m pregnant…..with delight that my first episode of @lifeinpiecescbs is airing tomorrow night at 9:30pm!!!!! So excited to be on this show, I’ve always had so much love for these folks (especially @hunterking but maybe I’m biased) Can’t wait for you all to watch😆🤰,” Joey wrote on Instagram.

Just Jared on Facebook
joey king pregnant life in pieces 01
joey king pregnant life in pieces 02
joey king pregnant life in pieces 03
joey king pregnant life in pieces 04
joey king pregnant life in pieces 05
joey king pregnant life in pieces 06
joey king pregnant life in pieces 07
joey king pregnant life in pieces 08
joey king pregnant life in pieces 09
joey king pregnant life in pieces 10
joey king pregnant life in pieces 11
joey king pregnant life in pieces 12
joey king pregnant life in pieces 13
joey king pregnant life in pieces 14
joey king pregnant life in pieces 15
joey king pregnant life in pieces 16
joey king pregnant life in pieces 17
joey king pregnant life in pieces 18
joey king pregnant life in pieces 19
joey king pregnant life in pieces 20

Photos: CBS, Instagram
Posted to: Hunter King, Joey King, Life in Pieces

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr