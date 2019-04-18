Joey King Is Baby Bumpin' as a Pregnant Teen in 'Life in Pieces' - See Every Photo!

The season four premiere of Life In Pieces airs tonight (April 18) and Joey King‘s guest arc as a pregnant teen will begin!

The 19-year-old actress (who is not actually pregnant in real life) is joining her sister Hunter King on the show.

Hunter has been a series regular on the CBS sitcom since season two. She plays Clementine Hughes.

Joey guest stars as Morgan, a 17-year-old pregnant teen who is considering placing her baby for adoption with Matt (Thomas Sadoski) and Colleen (Angelique Cabral). Her first episode is #402, which will air at 9:30pm tonight on CBS!

“I’m pregnant…..with delight that my first episode of @lifeinpiecescbs is airing tomorrow night at 9:30pm!!!!! So excited to be on this show, I’ve always had so much love for these folks (especially @hunterking but maybe I’m biased) Can’t wait for you all to watch😆🤰,” Joey wrote on Instagram.