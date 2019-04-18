Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 1:31 pm

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets Support from Son Charlie at Harlem Children's Zone Dinner!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets Support from Son Charlie at Harlem Children's Zone Dinner!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is all smiles as she hits the stage to give a speech at the 2019 Harlem Children’s Zone Friend of the Children Award Dinner held at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday (April 17) in New York City.

The 58-year-old Veep star was accompanied at the event by her sister Phoebe Louis-Dreyfus and her 21-year-old son Charlie Hall, who is a basketball player at Northwestern University.

The award dinner honored Julia and the legacy of her father, William Louis-Dreyfus. Every dollar raised at the event will benefit the HCZ’s programs.

In case you missed it, Julia and Charlie also made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers the evening before!
Just Jared on Facebook
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 01
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 02
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 03
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 04
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 05
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 06
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 07
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 08
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 09
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 10
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 11
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 12
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 13
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 14
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 15
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 16
julia louis dreyfus gets support from son charlie at harlem childrens zone dinner 17

Credit: Patrick Lewis; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Charlie Hall, Julia Louis Dreyfus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr