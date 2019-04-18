Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gets Support from Son Charlie at Harlem Children's Zone Dinner!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is all smiles as she hits the stage to give a speech at the 2019 Harlem Children’s Zone Friend of the Children Award Dinner held at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday (April 17) in New York City.

The 58-year-old Veep star was accompanied at the event by her sister Phoebe Louis-Dreyfus and her 21-year-old son Charlie Hall, who is a basketball player at Northwestern University.

The award dinner honored Julia and the legacy of her father, William Louis-Dreyfus. Every dollar raised at the event will benefit the HCZ’s programs.

In case you missed it, Julia and Charlie also made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers the evening before!