Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 1:52 pm

Justin Bieber Slams Fox's Laura Ingraham Over Controversial Nipsey Hussle Reporting

Justin Bieber Slams Fox's Laura Ingraham Over Controversial Nipsey Hussle Reporting

Justin Bieber is calling out Laura Ingraham.

The 25-year-old “Friends” singer posted on his Instagram on Thursday (April 18) regarding the Fox News host’s controversial coverage of the late Nipsey Hussle during a segment on her show, which sparked outrage.

Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period. #repost #spreadawareness,” he wrote.

A day after the memorial service for Nipsey, Laura claimed on her show that he released a song called “‘FDT’ — F Donald Trump.’” (He’s just featured – it’s a song on a YG album from 2016.)

“Now that’s a very creative refrain,” she said. “So…the chorus, it goes on and on…is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African Americans?”

Her coverage has led to outcry for her firing from the network.

Click here to see Justin‘s post.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Laura Ingraham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr