Top Stories
Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 11:17 pm

Karlie Kloss & Husband Joshua Kushner Hold Hands for Night Out in NYC!

Karlie Kloss & Husband Joshua Kushner Hold Hands for Night Out in NYC!

Karlie Kloss holds hands with husband Joshua Kushner as they leave a Project Runway viewing party on Thursday night (April 18) in New York City.

The 26-year-old model and Project Runway host looked super chic in a sparkling dress while the 33-year-old businessman kept things casual in a white buttoned-down shirt, navy trousers, and black sneakers for the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

Earlier this week, Karlie was in Los Angeles to promote the show at the Emmy’s For Your Consideration event.

New episodes of Project Runway air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Bravo.
Just Jared on Facebook
karlie kloss joshua kushner hold hands during night out 01
karlie kloss joshua kushner hold hands during night out 02
karlie kloss joshua kushner hold hands during night out 03
karlie kloss joshua kushner hold hands during night out 04
karlie kloss joshua kushner hold hands during night out 05
karlie kloss joshua kushner hold hands during night out 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rob Gronkowski put a HUGE dent on the Lombardi trophy - TMZ
  • Little Mix's Perrie Edwards opens up about her struggle with anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Gina Rodriguez only paid off her college loans last year - TooFab
  • Filming in Los Angeles has gone down 10% since the beginning of 2019 - The Hollywood Reporter
  • These two Pretty Little Liars stars just reunited! - Just Jared Jr