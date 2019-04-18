Karlie Kloss & Husband Joshua Kushner Hold Hands for Night Out in NYC!

Karlie Kloss holds hands with husband Joshua Kushner as they leave a Project Runway viewing party on Thursday night (April 18) in New York City.

The 26-year-old model and Project Runway host looked super chic in a sparkling dress while the 33-year-old businessman kept things casual in a white buttoned-down shirt, navy trousers, and black sneakers for the party.

Earlier this week, Karlie was in Los Angeles to promote the show at the Emmy’s For Your Consideration event.

New episodes of Project Runway air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Bravo.