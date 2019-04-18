Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Plays 'Can You Feel It?' With Jimmy Fallon - Watch!

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 12:43 am

Kate Beckinsale and Jimmy Fallon are taking turns putting their hands on mystery objects!

The 45-year-old The Widow actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (April 17).

During her appearance, Kate played a game of “Can You Feel It?” with Jimmy. They each took turns sticking their hands inside boxes filled with mystery objects that they have to identify without looking at them. Were they able to guess correctly?

Watch Kate and Jimmy play the game…
